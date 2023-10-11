TCS announces its second interim dividend of ₹9 per share; here are details of ex-dividend, record, payment dates
IT giant TCS has declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per share, which is 900% above the face value, for fiscal year 2023. The dividend will be paid on November 7, 2023.
The board of directors of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), announced its second interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share of ₹1 each post financial results on October 11, 2023, rewarding its shareholders. TCS post its first quarter results in July had announced a similar interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share of ₹1 each.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started