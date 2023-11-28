TCS announces share buyback dates, fixes retail entitlement ratio at 17%; Details here
TCS has set the dates for share buyback programme, opening on December 1 and will close on December 7.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has set the dates for share buyback programme, opening on December 1 and will close on December 7. Investors have the option to submit their shares to the company at a rate of ₹4,150 per share.
