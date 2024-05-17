TCS, Axis Bank to HUL: 'These 30 shares to perform well irrespective of Lok Sabha election results'
Lok Sabha election 2024: Sectors like FMCG, Auto, Healthcare, IT Services, Private Banks and Capital Goods may perform well whatever the Lok Sabha poll results come on 4th June 2024
As the Lok Sabha election 2024 looms, it's crucial to recognize its potential impact on the Indian stock market. Prabhudas Lilladher, a leading brokerage, foresees sectors like FMCG, Auto, Healthcare, IT Services, Private Banks, and Capital Goods as a 'perfect hedge' against the election results, slated for 4th June 2024. The brokerage advises investing in 30 stocks from these sectors, regardless of the election outcome, to mitigate potential volatility.
