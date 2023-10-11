TCS buyback 2023: Expected price, history, other details. Is Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech buyback coming soon?
TCS buyback price: Market is expecting this buyback of shares by Indian IT major to be around ₹18,000 crore
TCS buyback 2023: Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going to declare its Q2 results 2023 today. However, market would be eagerly awaiting about the outcome of its board meeting in regard to buyback of shares as IT behemoth has declared that its board of directors would consider and approve share buyback in its boar meeting scheduled on 11th October 2023. As per the market expectations, TCS buyback price can be around ₹4300 to ₹4500 per share and TCS buyback size could be around ₹18,000 crore when the Tata group company announces its fifth share buyback in last six years.
