TCS buyback 2023: Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going to declare its Q2 results 2023 today. However, market would be eagerly awaiting about the outcome of its board meeting in regard to buyback of shares as IT behemoth has declared that its board of directors would consider and approve share buyback in its boar meeting scheduled on 11th October 2023. As per the market expectations, TCS buyback price can be around ₹4300 to ₹4500 per share and TCS buyback size could be around ₹18,000 crore when the Tata group company announces its fifth share buyback in last six years.

TCS buyback 2023: Price, size, other expectations

Speaking on TCS buyback 2023, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, “Q2 results 2023 season is going to start from today with TCS board discussing and approve the Q2FY24 results of the company. However, market is vigilant about the buyback of shares that the Indian IT major would be announcing today. As per my expectations, TCS buyback size would be around ₹18,000 crore and TCS buyback price can be around ₹4,300 per share to ₹4,500 per share."

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES More Information

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

TCS buyback history

As per the information available on official website of BSE, this would be the fifth buyback of shares by the IT behemoth in last six years. TCS has bought back shares in 2017, 20182020 and 2022. In May 2017, TCS announced buyback of shares worth ₹16,000 crore at a premium of around 18 per cent. In August 2018 and November 2020, Indian IT major once again declared buyback of shares worth ₹16,000 crore each at a premium of 18 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. In February 2022, TCS declared buyback of shares to the tune of ₹18,000 crore at a premium of near 17 per cent.

TCS Q2 Results Preview: IT major to report muted earnings growth; share buyback in focus

Will Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech follow?

As per the information available on BSE website, TCS buyback is followed by other IT majors like Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies as well. After announcement of TCs buybacl of shares, Infosys declared buyback of shares in November 2017 at a premium of near 20 per cent. Infosys buyback price in 2017 was at ₹575 per share.

Likewise, Wipro buuyback was announced in September 2017 at a premium of 23 per cent and Wipro buyback price in 2017 was ₹240 per share. In June 2019, Wipro once again announced buyback of shares at ₹325 per share, delivering premium of near 16 per cent. The IT ginat once again declared buyback of shares at ₹400 per share in December 2020, giving premium of around 6 per cent. In June 2023, Wipro declared buyback of shares at ₹445 per share, delivering around 20 per cent premium to the Wipro shareholders who tenderd their stocks to reap the benefit of buyback offer.

TCS Q2 Results Live Updates: IT major to report single-digit growth despite big deal wins, buyback in focus

In May 2017, HCL Tech declared buyback of shares at ₹500 per equity share, offering premium to the tune of 20 per cent. In August 2018, HCL Tech buyback was announced once again at ₹550 per share, giing premium to the tune of 16 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!