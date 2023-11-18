TCS buyback 2023: Should you tender your shares as record date falls next week?
TCS buyback record date has been fixed on 25th November 2023 i.e. on Saturday next week
TCS buyback 2023: Date for finalising list of eligible shareholders of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for buyback of shares has been fixed on 25th November 2023. The Indian IT major has informed Indian stock market bourses that it has fixed 25th November 2023 as TCS buyback record date. The IT giant also informed that TCS buyback record date has been fixed on ex-date basis, which means TCS shares would trade ex-buyback on 24th November 2023 i.e. on Friday next week. So, a TCS shareholder buying TCS shares till 24th November 2023 and holding it on 25th November 2023 will be eligible to tender TCS shares in this ₹17,000 crore buyback offer by the Tata group company.
