TCS buyback: IT major approves ₹17,000 crore buyback at price of ₹4,150/share
TCS buyback: Tata Consultancy Service, on Wednesday, announced its fifth buyback in six years. The IT giant also announced its Q2FY24 financial result today
TCS buyback: Tata Consultancy Services approved share buyback up to ₹17,000 crore at the price of ₹4,150 per share via tender offer on Wednesday. Along with the buyback announcement, the IT major also announced its financial result for the second quarter of FY24.
