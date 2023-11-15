TCS fixes November 25 as record date for buyback; details here

TCS buyback: Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fixed the record date for its ₹17,000 crore share buyback plan on 25 November, the company said in its stock exchange filing on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IT major, on October 11, had announced to buyback up to 4,09,63,855 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹1 each at ₹4,150 per equity share for an amount equivalent to ₹17,000 crore.

The company shares had closed 2.03% higher at ₹3399 per share on BSE on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 9(i) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Company has fixed Saturday, November 25, 2023, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback," TCS said in its stock filing on Wednesday.

The fifth share buyback of the Tata group company in the last six years, will represent 1.12% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at ₹4,150 per equity share.

Along with the announcement of its buyback plan, TCS had reported a net profit of ₹11,432 crore in the Q2 FY24 quarter. The IT firm had reported an 8.7 per cent YoY rise in its net profit in the September quarter of FY 23-24. Its net profit increased by 2.4 per cent QoQ from ₹11,074 crore in the preceding June quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As on October 6, 72.30 per cent of the company shares are owned by promoter companies. Whereas, 3.46 per cent of shares are held by 358 mutual funds and UTI. A total of 193 insurance firms own 5.91 per cent of share in the IT Behemoth. 1667 foreign portfolio investors (FPI) own 12.5 per cent of shares in the firm.

