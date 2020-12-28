TCS crosses 11 trln in market capitalisation

"Digitalization at scale and COVID-19’s acceleration of Work From Anywhere has boosted technology demand across industry verticals and geographies. Moreover, we note that IT outsourcing has seen strong pick-ups (lasting at least two years) after previous crises (such as Y2K and the GFC). These factors support our forecast of a third wave of IT outsourcing in FY21-23E," said Goldman Sachs in a note to its investors