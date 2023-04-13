While announcing its earnings for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2023 (Q4FY23), Indian software giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has declared a final dividend of ₹24 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend will be paid on the fourth day from the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM), subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

The record date for the said dividend will be announced in due course.

Tata Consultancy Services, India's second most valuable company by market capitalisation, has a strong track record of distributing dividends to its shareholders, declaring 78 dividends since 28 October, 2004.

In January this year, TCS had announced the declaration of third interim dividend of ₹75 per share, which included a special dividend of ₹67 per share for FY23.

In the past 12 months, TCS has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹113.00 per share.

At the current share price of ₹3241.65, this results in a dividend yield of 3.49 per cent, according to data from Trendlyne.

Here's how it compares with the previous quarters -

12 April 2023 - 24

16 Jan 2023 - 8

16 Jan 2023 - 67

17 Oct 2022 - 8

14 Jul 2022 - 8

25 May 2022 - 22

19 Jan 2022 - 7

14 Oct 2021 - 7

15 Jul 2021 - 7

25 May 2021 - 15

14 Jan 2021 - 6

14 Oct 2020 - 12

16 Jul 2020 - 5

03 Jun 2020 - 6

19 Mar 2020 - 12

23 Jan 2020 - 5

17 Oct 2019 - 5

17 Oct 2019 - 40

16 Jul 2019 - 5

04 Jun 2019 - 18

17 Jan 2019 - 4

23 Oct 2018 - 4

17 Jul 2018 - 4

31 May 2018 - 29

22 Jan 2018 - 7

25 Oct 2017 - 7

24 Jul 2017 - 7

13 Jun 2017 - 27.5

23 Jan 2017 - 6.5

24 Oct 2016 - 6.5

25 Jul 2016 - 6.5

06 Jun 2016 - 27

21 Jan 2016 - 5.5

23 Oct 2015 - 5.5

20 Jul 2015 - 5.5

05 Jun 2015 - 24

27 Jan 2015 - 5

29 Oct 2014 - 5

28 Jul 2014 - 5

28 Jul 2014 - 40

06 Jun 2014 - 20

27 Jan 2014 - 4

25 Oct 2013 - 4

29 Jul 2013 - 4

06 Jun 2013 - 13

23 Jan 2013 - 3

31 Oct 2012 - 3

23 Jul 2012 - 3

07 Jun 2012 - 8

07 Jun 2012 - 8

25 Jan 2012 - 3

25 Oct 2011 - 3

28 Jul 2011 - 3

08 Jun 2011 - 8

27 Jan 2011 - 2

01 Nov 2010 - 2

29 Jul 2010 - 2

15 Jun 2010 - 4

15 Jun 2010 - 10

27 Jan 2010 - 2

28 Oct 2009 - 2

27 Jul 2009 - 2

16 Jun 2009 - 5

28 Jan 2009 - 3

29 Oct 2008 - 3

31 Jul 2008 - 3

18 Jun 2008 - 5

23 Jan 2008 - 3

22 Oct 2007 - 3

27 Jul 2007 - 3

(Source: BSE)

Shares of TCS settled 0.99 per cent higher in Wednesday's trade ahead of the company's March quarter results. TCS reported a 16.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter revenue at ₹59,162 crore while profit rose 14.76% YoY to ₹11,392 crore. Both the top and bottomline figures were below Street estimates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Meghna Sen Business journalist tracking markets, companies, economy and crypto for Livemint. She has 6 years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghnasen08@gmail.com Read more from this author