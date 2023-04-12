TCS declares final dividend of 24 per share for FY23. Key details here

TCS declares final dividend of ₹24 per share for FY23. Key details here1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:39 PM IST
- In FY22 alone, TCS paid a total dividend of 4300% aggregating to ₹43 per equity share. The company's shareholders pay-out stood at ₹38,010 crore up by 12.2% yoy. The pay-out included dividends (including unpaid dividends), buyback, and taxes.
IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has declared a final dividend for FY23 to the tune of ₹24 per equity share. TCS is among the kings of paying high dividends to its shareholders for the past years. In FY23, TCS has given one of the highest dividends.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×