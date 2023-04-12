TCS declares final dividend of 24 per share for FY23. Key details here

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has declared a final dividend for FY23 to the tune of ₹24 per equity share. TCS is among the kings of paying high dividends to its shareholders for the past years. In FY23, TCS has given one of the highest dividends.

So far in FY23, TCS has paid an interim dividend of ₹8 per share and a special dividend of ₹67 per share --- for both, the stock turned ex-dividend in January 2023. These would be the third interim dividends including special dividends.

The first interim dividend was in July 2022 at ₹8 per equity share. A similar ₹8 per share dividend was announced as the second interim in October last year.

Taking into consideration the three interim dividends, in FY23, the company has paid a total equity dividend of 9,100% aggregating to ₹91 per share.

In FY22 alone, TCS paid a total dividend of 4300% aggregating to ₹43 per equity share. The company's shareholders pay-out stood at ₹38,010 crore up by 12.2% yoy. The pay-out included dividends (including unpaid dividends), buyback, and taxes.