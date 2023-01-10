Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  TCS declares record dividend: How it compares with previous years

While announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended current fiscal (Q3 FY23), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced the declaration of third interim dividend of 75 per share which included a special dividend of 67 per share for FY23.

The third interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid on 3 February, 2023, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on 17 January, 2023, which is the record date fixed for the purpose, the company said.

The IT company has a strong track record of distributing dividends to its shareholders, declaring 77 dividends since October 28, 2004. Last year in October, TCS had announced a second interim dividend of 8 per equity share for the fiscal year FY23. In the past 12 months, TCS has declared an equity dividend amounting to 45 per share. At the current share price, this results in a dividend yield of 1.39%, as per data by Trendlyne. 

Here is how it compares with the previous quarters (Table source: BSE) -

16-Jan-238
16-Jan-2367
17-Oct-228
14-Jul-228
25-May-2222
19-Jan-227
14-Oct-217
15-Jul-217
25-May-2115
14-Jan-216
14-Oct-2012
16-Jul-205
03-Jun-206
19-Mar-2012
23-Jan-205
17-Oct-195
17-Oct-1940
16-Jul-195
04-Jun-1918
17-Jan-194
23-Oct-184
17-Jul-184
31-May-1829
22-Jan-187
25-Oct-177
24-Jul-177
13-Jun-1727.5
23-Jan-176.5
24-Oct-166.5
25-Jul-166.5
06-Jun-1627
21-Jan-165.5
23-Oct-155.5
20-Jul-155.5
05-Jun-1524
27-Jan-155
29-Oct-145
28-Jul-145
28-Jul-1440
06-Jun-1420
27-Jan-144
25-Oct-134
29-Jul-134
06-Jun-1313
23-Jan-133
31-Oct-123
23-Jul-123
07-Jun-128
07-Jun-128
25-Jan-123
25-Oct-113
28-Jul-113
08-Jun-118
27-Jan-112
01-Nov-102
29-Jul-102
15-Jun-104
15-Jun-1010
27-Jan-102
28-Oct-092
27-Jul-092
16-Jun-095
28-Jan-093
29-Oct-083
31-Jul-083
18-Jun-085
23-Jan-083
22-Oct-073
27-Jul-073
Shares of TCS declined nearly 3% in Tuesday's early deals after the company's December quarter results failed to cheer investors. The IT giant reported a lower-than-expected profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) at 10,846 crore, up 11% year-on-year (YoY). 

