TCS declares record dividend: How it compares with previous years2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 10:44 AM IST
- TCS on Monday announced an interim dividend of ₹75 which included special dividend of ₹67
While announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended current fiscal (Q3 FY23), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced the declaration of third interim dividend of ₹75 per share which included a special dividend of ₹67 per share for FY23.
