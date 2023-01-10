While announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended current fiscal (Q3 FY23), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced the declaration of third interim dividend of ₹75 per share which included a special dividend of ₹67 per share for FY23.

The third interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid on 3 February, 2023, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on 17 January, 2023, which is the record date fixed for the purpose, the company said.

The IT company has a strong track record of distributing dividends to its shareholders, declaring 77 dividends since October 28, 2004. Last year in October, TCS had announced a second interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share for the fiscal year FY23. In the past 12 months, TCS has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹45 per share. At the current share price, this results in a dividend yield of 1.39%, as per data by Trendlyne.

Here is how it compares with the previous quarters (Table source: BSE) -

16-Jan-23 8 16-Jan-23 67 17-Oct-22 8 14-Jul-22 8 25-May-22 22 19-Jan-22 7 14-Oct-21 7 15-Jul-21 7 25-May-21 15 14-Jan-21 6 14-Oct-20 12 16-Jul-20 5 03-Jun-20 6 19-Mar-20 12 23-Jan-20 5 17-Oct-19 5 17-Oct-19 40 16-Jul-19 5 04-Jun-19 18 17-Jan-19 4 23-Oct-18 4 17-Jul-18 4 31-May-18 29 22-Jan-18 7 25-Oct-17 7 24-Jul-17 7 13-Jun-17 27.5 23-Jan-17 6.5 24-Oct-16 6.5 25-Jul-16 6.5 06-Jun-16 27 21-Jan-16 5.5 23-Oct-15 5.5 20-Jul-15 5.5 05-Jun-15 24 27-Jan-15 5 29-Oct-14 5 28-Jul-14 5 28-Jul-14 40 06-Jun-14 20 27-Jan-14 4 25-Oct-13 4 29-Jul-13 4 06-Jun-13 13 23-Jan-13 3 31-Oct-12 3 23-Jul-12 3 07-Jun-12 8 07-Jun-12 8 25-Jan-12 3 25-Oct-11 3 28-Jul-11 3 08-Jun-11 8 27-Jan-11 2 01-Nov-10 2 29-Jul-10 2 15-Jun-10 4 15-Jun-10 10 27-Jan-10 2 28-Oct-09 2 27-Jul-09 2 16-Jun-09 5 28-Jan-09 3 29-Oct-08 3 31-Jul-08 3 18-Jun-08 5 23-Jan-08 3 22-Oct-07 3 27-Jul-07 3

Shares of TCS declined nearly 3% in Tuesday's early deals after the company's December quarter results failed to cheer investors. The IT giant reported a lower-than-expected profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) at ₹10,846 crore, up 11% year-on-year (YoY).

