TCS dividend 2026 amount announced in Q2 results 2026, good news of cash reward; check amount, payment date, record date

TCS dividend: Tata Consultancy Services Limited, on Thursday, October 8, announced second interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

“We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a second interim dividend of INR 12 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company, for the financial year 2026-27,” stated the company in its BSE filing.

TCS dividend amount This is the second interim dividend announced by the company in FY27. The company had announced ₹12 interim dividend for in July 2026. Repeating the trend, TCS board approved second interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share on Thursday.

TCS dividend record date The IT heavyweight has fixed Wednesday, October 14, as the record date. Investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the payout.

TCS dividend payment date The declared dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on Friday, October 30, 2026.

“The second interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, October 30, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for this purpose,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

TCS dividend history The company had announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each in July 2026. The IT bellwether has announced a total of ₹111 per equity share dividend in last one year and its dividend yield stood at 5.29%.

TCS Q2 profit TCS reported a net profit of ₹13,844 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026-27, against a net profit of ₹13,349 crore. The company's net profit stood at ₹13,349 crore in the June quarter. Its net revenue stood at ₹73,188 crore, which is 20% higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the Indian Rupee terms.

The company's net revenue during the July to September 2026 quarter increased by only 1.3%. The IT bellwether reported 1.20% growth in its international revenue in constant currency terms.

TCS Q2 result highlight The AI-led IT services firm reported a 1.2% sequential surge in its international revenue, in constant currency terms. The company's annualized AI revenue increased to $ 3.1 billion in Q2FY27 and crossed 10% of the total revenue.

TCS' total contract value stood at $ 9.6 billion in Q2FY27.The company's operating margin stood at 24% and net cash from operations increased to ₹14,190 crore. Its attritition rate stood at 13.3% for the quarter under review.