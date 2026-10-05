TCS dividend 2026 record date, Q2 FY 2027 results announcement date and time, schedule, dividend history - Details

TCS dividend, Q2FY27 result: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) soared during Monday’s intraday trading session. The IT heavyweight is likely to remain in focus this week ahead of its second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27 announcement and dividend declaration.

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TCS share price today was up nearly a half percentage. The stock has declined nearly 8.8% in one month and around 35% in 2026 so far. As the Mumbai-headquartered IT service company is set to announce results for the quarter, ending in September, here are all the details about TCS Q2 result, dividend, and other details.

TCS dividend TCS board of directors meeting, scheduled for Thursday (October 8, 2026), will “consider declaration of a second interim dividend to the equity shareholders,” noted the company in its BSE filing released earlier. While we don’t know the exact amount of TCS dividend per share, the company has announced a record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

TCS dividend 2026 record date The company’s board of directors has fixed Wednesday, October 14, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

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“The second interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for this purpose,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

TCS result date The Tata Group’s flagship IT & Services major will announce the second quarter result for financial year 2026-27 on Thursday, October 8, 2026. The board will approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results for Q2FY27 and six-month period ending September 30, 2026.

TCS result time TCS will announce its second quarter result for FY27 after market-trading hours, the company stated in its BSE filing without mentioning the exact time. The result will be available on exchanges post announcement and also on TCS’ official website.

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TCS Schedule event Time Date TCS Q2 result announcement Post market trading hours October 8, 2026 TCS Earnings Conference Call 7:00 pm October 8, 2026 Audio Webcast Will be available after conference call October 8, 2026

TCS Q1 result recap TCS reported a 5% annual jump in its net consolidated profit for the first quarter of financial yar 2026-27. TCS’s Q1FY27 profit stood at ₹13,349 crore against ₹12,760 crore reported in Q1FY26. TCS net revenue from operations ₹59,553 crore in the June quarter of FY27 against ₹58,052 crore in the March quarter.

TCS dividend history The company had announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each in July 2026. The IT bellwether has announced a total of ₹111 per equity share dividend in last one year and its dividend yield stood at 5.29%.

TCS share price trend The IT stock was trading 0.94% higher at ₹2098.85 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹7,59,382.30 crore at 12:58 pm on Monday. With a return on equity (ROE) of 59.92%, the IT stock has delivered a negative 14.49% return in six months, 27% return in one year, and 50% return in two years.

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