TCS dividend explainer: 2026 interim amount, record date, payment date, yield, history; share performance, returns

TCS dividend explainer: Tata Consultancy Services Limited shares surged nearly 4% during Friday’s trading session, a day after the announcement of its second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27. The IT heavyweight has also announced its second interim dividend for FY27.

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While TCS share price has seen steep decline in 2026 so far, its dividend payout remained consistent, something which is a top priority for dividend hunters.

As IT bellwether marginally exceeded Street expectations with its Q2 results, let’s understand TCS dividend history, its dividend yield, share price movement, and details of its latest FY27 dividend payout.

TCS interim dividend The Tata Group’s IT services firm has announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per dividend, which is 1200% of the stock’s face value of Re 1. Investors will get ₹12 dividend on every TCS stock they own. This is the second interim dividend announced by the company in FY27. The firm had announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share in July 2026.

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TCS dividend record date The company’s board of directors have fixed Wednesday, October 14 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

Which means the payout will be made only to those shareholders “whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.” Hence, investors must own the stock by Tuesday, October 13, to become eligible for the payout.

TCS dividend payout date The company will pay the second interim dividend to eligible shareholders on Friday, October 30.

TCS dividend yield TCS has paid a total of ₹111 per equity share dividend in the last one year, which makes its dividend yield stand at 3.6% for the year 2026.

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Financial Summary Mar-25A Mar-26A Mar-27F Mar-28F Mar-29F DPS (Rs) 128.0 110.0 106.0 133.6 139.7 Dividend Yield 6.35% 5.30% 5.11% 6.43% 6.73% Source: InCred Equities report

The IT heavyweight announced ₹128 per share dividend in the financial year 2024-25, and its dividend yield stood at 6.35%. Its annual payout stood at ₹110 per share in FY26, which took its dividend yield to 5.3%, as per InCred report. The IT firm is expected to announce ₹106 per share of total dividend in FY27 and ₹133 per share dividend in FY28, as per InCred report’s forecast.

Dividend history

TCS dividend Record date Special Dividend Rs. 18 19 Jan 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 9 19 Jan 2024 Final Dividend Rs. 28 16 May 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 10 20 Jul 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 10 18 Oct 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 10 17 Jan 2025 Special Dividend Rs. 66 17 Jan 2025 Final Dividend Rs. 30 04 Jun 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 11 16 Jul 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 11 15 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 11 17 Jan 2026 Special Dividend Rs. 46 17 Jan 2026 Final Dividend Rs. 31 25 May 2026 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 15 Jul 2026 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 14 Oct 2026

TCS Share price performance today The IT stock surged during Friday’s trading session. TCS stock was up 3.76% at ₹2153.3 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹7,79,082.79 crore at 1:00 pm. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 62.64%. The TCS stock value has declined 29.9% in one year, 49.37% in two years, and 40.8% in three years.

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