TCS dividend: IT giant fixes record date for final dividend of ₹30 per share. Check details here

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on April 30, announced that it has fixed record date for the payment of final dividend of ₹30 per share of ₹1 each of the company for the financial year 2024-25.

The IT major has fixed Wednesday, June 4, 2025, as the Record Date to determine the eligibility of Members for the final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the company said in an exchange filing.

If the final dividend proposed by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM, it will be paid on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, after the applicable tax deduction at source.

“The company has fixed Wednesday, June 4, 2025, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on Tuesday, June 24, 2025,” the company said in the filing.

TCS dividend history TCS has maintained a consistent track record of paying dividends to its shareholders. In January this year, the Tata Group company distributed a total of ₹76, comprising a ₹10 interim dividend and a ₹66 special dividend.

In 2024, TCS issued dividends on three occasions— ₹27 in January ( ₹9 and ₹18), ₹28 in May, ₹10 in July, and another ₹10 in October. In 2023, the company paid out ₹67 in January, ₹24 in June, ₹9 in July, and ₹9 in October.

TCS Q4 results 2025 highlights Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), posted a consolidated net profit of ₹12,224 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, marking a 1.7 per cent decrease from ₹12,434 crore in the same quarter last year. The figure came in below market expectations of ₹12,650 crore.

Operating revenue increased by 5.3 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹64,479 crore compared to ₹61,237 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In FY25, TCS recorded revenues of ₹2,55,324 crore, reflecting a 6 per cent year-on-year increase. When measured in constant currency, the revenue rose by 4.2 per cent. This growth was largely fueled by an impressive 37.2 per cent annual surge in regional market performance.