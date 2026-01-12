TCS Dividend: IT major announces ₹57/share dividend issue — Check record date here

TCS Dividend: Tata Group-owned India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) board of directors announced a total dividend issue of ₹57 per share for the stock market investors, according to an exchange filing on Monday, 12 January 2026.

TCS announced that the company will issue a combination of a third interim dividend of ₹11 per share, along with a special dividend of ₹46 per share, each with a face value of Re 1.

This means that every shareholder holding shares in the IT giant will receive a total dividend payment of ₹57 per share for every share they own in the company.

“We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a third interim dividend of ₹11 and a special dividend of ₹46 per Equity Share of ₹1 each of the company,” TCS informed the exchanges through its filing.

TCS dividend record date Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) board of directors announced that the third interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid out to the stock market investors based on the ‘Record Date’ of Saturday, 17 January 2026.

Investors willing to invest in the company shares will be eligible for the dividend issue till one day ahead of the determined record date by the IT major. TCS will clear the dividend payment on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, as per the official announcement.

“The third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, 17 January 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” the company said.

TCS Q3 results snapshot TCS announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Monday, 12 January 2026. The consolidated statements showed that the company recorded a 13.8% fall in its third-quarter net profit to ₹10,720 crore, compared to ₹12,444 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Although TCS's revenue from core operations jumped 4.8% YoY to ₹67,087 crore, compared to ₹63,973 crore in the same period a year ago, the IT major’s net profits slumped due to the financial statutory impact of the new Labour Codes in India.

The consolidated statements also showed that the company spent a total of ₹3,391 crore in exceptional items, with ₹253 crore for restructuring expenses, ₹2,128 crore in the impact of the new Labour Codes, and ₹1,010 crore towards provisions for legal claims.

