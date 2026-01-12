TCS Dividend: IT major announces ₹57/share dividend issue — Check record date here

TCS's board of directors announced a dividend issue of 57 per share for the stock market investors, via a combination of a third interim dividend and a special dividend. The IT services giant recorded a 13.8% YoY fall in its net profits for the October-December quarter of the FY2025-26.

Updated12 Jan 2026, 04:01 PM IST
TCS announced the third interim dividend and special dividend along with its Q3 results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Monday, 12 January 2026.
TCS announced the third interim dividend and special dividend along with its Q3 results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Monday, 12 January 2026.(REUTERS)

TCS Dividend: Tata Group-owned India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) board of directors announced a total dividend issue of 57 per share for the stock market investors, according to an exchange filing on Monday, 12 January 2026.

TCS announced that the company will issue a combination of a third interim dividend of 11 per share, along with a special dividend of 46 per share, each with a face value of Re 1.

This means that every shareholder holding shares in the IT giant will receive a total dividend payment of 57 per share for every share they own in the company.

“We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a third interim dividend of 11 and a special dividend of 46 per Equity Share of 1 each of the company,” TCS informed the exchanges through its filing.

TCS dividend record date

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) board of directors announced that the third interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid out to the stock market investors based on the ‘Record Date’ of Saturday, 17 January 2026.

Investors willing to invest in the company shares will be eligible for the dividend issue till one day ahead of the determined record date by the IT major. TCS will clear the dividend payment on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, as per the official announcement.

“The third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, 17 January 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” the company said.

TCS Q3 results snapshot

TCS announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Monday, 12 January 2026. The consolidated statements showed that the company recorded a 13.8% fall in its third-quarter net profit to 10,720 crore, compared to 12,444 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Although TCS's revenue from core operations jumped 4.8% YoY to 67,087 crore, compared to 63,973 crore in the same period a year ago, the IT major’s net profits slumped due to the financial statutory impact of the new Labour Codes in India.

The consolidated statements also showed that the company spent a total of 3,391 crore in exceptional items, with 253 crore for restructuring expenses, 2,128 crore in the impact of the new Labour Codes, and 1,010 crore towards provisions for legal claims.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

