TCS dividend payout decoded: Check 3-year dividends, yield and stock returns of IT bellwether | 2026 dividend details

TCS dividend payout decoded: Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced its second interim dividend for FY26-27, taking its total dividend payout to ₹24 per equity share for the financial year.
The IT stock has declined more than 35% in 2026 so far, as part of a wider IT stocks correction amid artificial intelligence-led disruption fears. Despite the decline, the IT bellwether continues to be a consistent dividend paying firm.
TCS second interim dividend 2026, record date
TCS board of directors approved a second interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY27. The IT firm has fixed Wednesday, October 14, as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for payout.
TCS 3-yr dividend payout
The company has announced an annual payout of ₹110 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each in FY26. Its annual dividend payout stands at ₹24 per equity share in FY27 so far. The company has announced ₹126 and ₹73 per share annual dividend in FY25 and FY24.
TCS 3-yr dividend yield
Its dividend yield stood at 3.1% in FY24, which increased to 5.3% in FY25, but later decreased marginally to 4.7% in FY26. The company has paid a total of ₹500 per share dividend over the last five years. Since October 28, 2004, the Mumbai-headquartered IT firm has announced nearly 96 dividends.
TCS share price return in 1,2, and 3 years
TCS share price closed 0.42% lower at ₹2075.25 per share on BSE on Thursday. The stock value has declined 35.69% in 2026 so far. Its share price value has declined 31.4% in one year, 51% in two years, and 42% in three years.
TCS Q2 result
TCS reported a net profit of ₹13,884 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026-27, against a net profit of ₹13,349 crore. The company's net profit stood at ₹13,188 crore in the June quarter. Its net revenue stood at ₹73,188 crore, which is 20% higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the Indian Rupee terms.