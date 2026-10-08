Subscribe

TCS dividend payout decoded: Check 3-year dividends, yield and stock returns of IT bellwether | 2026 dividend details

TCS announced a second interim dividend of 12 per share for FY27, bringing its dividend payout so far this financial year to 24 per share. The record date is October 14. As the IT heavyweight declares dividend, let's take a look at how TCS dividend has evolved over the last three financial years.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published8 Oct 2026, 08:32 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
As TCS announces its second interim dividend for FY27, let's revisit how the company's dividend payout has evolved over the last three financial years (AI image for representational purpose)
As TCS announces its second interim dividend for FY27, let's revisit how the company's dividend payout has evolved over the last three financial years (AI image for representational purpose)
AI Quick Read

TCS dividend payout decoded: Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced its second interim dividend for FY26-27, taking its total dividend payout to 24 per equity share for the financial year.

The IT stock has declined more than 35% in 2026 so far, as part of a wider IT stocks correction amid artificial intelligence-led disruption fears. Despite the decline, the IT bellwether continues to be a consistent dividend paying firm.

Advertisement

TCS second interim dividend 2026, record date

TCS board of directors approved a second interim dividend of 12 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY27. The IT firm has fixed Wednesday, October 14, as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for payout.

TCS 3-yr dividend payout

The company has announced an annual payout of 110 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each in FY26. Its annual dividend payout stands at 24 per equity share in FY27 so far. The company has announced 126 and 73 per share annual dividend in FY25 and FY24.

Company NameAdj. DPS (Rs) FY26Adj. DPS (Rs) FY25Adj. DPS (Rs) FY24
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.11012673

TCS 3-yr dividend yield

Its dividend yield stood at 3.1% in FY24, which increased to 5.3% in FY25, but later decreased marginally to 4.7% in FY26. The company has paid a total of 500 per share dividend over the last five years. Since October 28, 2004, the Mumbai-headquartered IT firm has announced nearly 96 dividends.

Advertisement
Company NamePayout (%) FY26Payout (%) FY25Payout (%) FY24Yield % FY26Yield % FY25Yield % FY24
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.80.993.957.64.75.33.1

TCS dividend history

TCS dividendRecord date
Interim Dividend Rs. 817 Jan 2023
Special Dividend Rs. 6717 Jan 2023
Final Dividend Rs. 2415 Jun 2023
Interim Dividend Rs. 920 Jul 2023
Interim Dividend Rs. 919 Oct 2023
Special Dividend Rs. 1819 Jan 2024
Interim Dividend Rs. 919 Jan 2024
Final Dividend Rs. 2816 May 2024
Interim Dividend Rs. 1020 Jul 2024
Interim Dividend Rs. 1018 Oct 2024
Interim Dividend Rs. 1017 Jan 2025
Special Dividend Rs. 6617 Jan 2025
Final Dividend Rs. 3004 Jun 2025
Interim Dividend Rs. 1116 Jul 2025
Interim Dividend Rs. 1115 Oct 2025
Interim Dividend Rs. 1117 Jan 2026
Special Dividend Rs. 4617 Jan 2026
Final Dividend Rs. 3125 May 2026
Interim Dividend Rs. 1215 Jul 2026
Interim Dividend Rs. 1214 Oct 2026

TCS share price return in 1,2, and 3 years

TCS share price closed 0.42% lower at 2075.25 per share on BSE on Thursday. The stock value has declined 35.69% in 2026 so far. Its share price value has declined 31.4% in one year, 51% in two years, and 42% in three years.

TCS Q2 result

TCS reported a net profit of 13,884 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026-27, against a net profit of 13,349 crore. The company's net profit stood at 13,188 crore in the June quarter. Its net revenue stood at 73,188 crore, which is 20% higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the Indian Rupee terms.

TCSDividendQ2 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTCS dividend payout decoded: Check 3-year dividends, yield and stock returns of IT bellwether | 2026 dividend details
Advertisement
Read Next Story