TCS dividend payout decoded: Check 3-year dividends, yield and stock returns of IT bellwether | 2026 dividend details

TCS dividend payout decoded: Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced its second interim dividend for FY26-27, taking its total dividend payout to ₹24 per equity share for the financial year.

The IT stock has declined more than 35% in 2026 so far, as part of a wider IT stocks correction amid artificial intelligence-led disruption fears. Despite the decline, the IT bellwether continues to be a consistent dividend paying firm.

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TCS second interim dividend 2026, record date TCS board of directors approved a second interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY27. The IT firm has fixed Wednesday, October 14, as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for payout.

TCS 3-yr dividend payout The company has announced an annual payout of ₹110 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each in FY26. Its annual dividend payout stands at ₹24 per equity share in FY27 so far. The company has announced ₹126 and ₹73 per share annual dividend in FY25 and FY24.

Company Name Adj. DPS (Rs) FY26 Adj. DPS (Rs) FY25 Adj. DPS (Rs) FY24 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. 110 126 73

TCS 3-yr dividend yield Its dividend yield stood at 3.1% in FY24, which increased to 5.3% in FY25, but later decreased marginally to 4.7% in FY26. The company has paid a total of ₹500 per share dividend over the last five years. Since October 28, 2004, the Mumbai-headquartered IT firm has announced nearly 96 dividends.

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Company Name Payout (%) FY26 Payout (%) FY25 Payout (%) FY24 Yield % FY26 Yield % FY25 Yield % FY24 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. 80.9 93.9 57.6 4.7 5.3 3.1

TCS dividend history

TCS dividend Record date Interim Dividend Rs. 8 17 Jan 2023 Special Dividend Rs. 67 17 Jan 2023 Final Dividend Rs. 24 15 Jun 2023 Interim Dividend Rs. 9 20 Jul 2023 Interim Dividend Rs. 9 19 Oct 2023 Special Dividend Rs. 18 19 Jan 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 9 19 Jan 2024 Final Dividend Rs. 28 16 May 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 10 20 Jul 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 10 18 Oct 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 10 17 Jan 2025 Special Dividend Rs. 66 17 Jan 2025 Final Dividend Rs. 30 04 Jun 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 11 16 Jul 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 11 15 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 11 17 Jan 2026 Special Dividend Rs. 46 17 Jan 2026 Final Dividend Rs. 31 25 May 2026 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 15 Jul 2026 Interim Dividend Rs. 12 14 Oct 2026

TCS share price return in 1,2, and 3 years TCS share price closed 0.42% lower at ₹2075.25 per share on BSE on Thursday. The stock value has declined 35.69% in 2026 so far. Its share price value has declined 31.4% in one year, 51% in two years, and 42% in three years.

TCS Q2 result TCS reported a net profit of ₹13,884 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026-27, against a net profit of ₹13,349 crore. The company's net profit stood at ₹13,188 crore in the June quarter. Its net revenue stood at ₹73,188 crore, which is 20% higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the Indian Rupee terms.