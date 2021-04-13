TCS falls 3% on expensive valuations

"TCS’s results were broadly in line with street expectations on growth & margins and failed to excite as was seen through the prior two quarters. Record order booking and strong hiring keep the promise alive on FY22E rebound but 4QFY21 result print will limit case for revenue/EPS upgrades for TCS. That itself may be a case for slight disappointment given the general expectations going into the results," said JM Financial in a note to its investors.

