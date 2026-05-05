TCS final dividend 2026: Tata Group IT major announces record date for ₹31 final payout

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, has announced Monday, May 25, as the record date for the payment of a final dividend of ₹31 per share on a face value of ₹1 each for the financial year 2025–26.

Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, investors purchasing shares on or after the record date will not be eligible to receive the dividend.

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The final dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on Friday, June 12, 2026. “The Company has fixed Monday, May 25, 2026, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The final dividend, as may be declared by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid on Friday, June 12, 2026,” the company said in its filing today.

Along with the March quarter numbers, the company had announced the final dividend of ₹31 per share on April 9. TCS follows the practice of disbursing part of its quarterly and annual profits, providing investors with an opportunity to benefit from dividend income, along with capital appreciation.

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Earlier in January, the Tata Group company paid a dividend of ₹57 per share, which included a special dividend of ₹46 and an interim dividend of ₹11 per share.

In FY26, TCS paid ₹39,571 crore to shareholders through dividends. In the past 12 months, TCS has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹109 per share. The company has declared 93 dividends since October 28, 2004, as per Trendlyne data.

Q4 performance TCS reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13,718 crore for the quarter ended March, marking a 12.22% increase from ₹12,224 crore reported in the same period last year. For the fiscal year 2025-26, its profit after tax improved marginally by 1.35% to ₹49,210 crore, as against ₹48,553 crore in FY25.

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Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹70,698 crore, compared with ₹64,479 crore a year ago, reflecting a growth of 9.6% and beating the analysts’ estimates. For FY26, the topline jumped 4.58% to ₹2.67 lakh crore.

It reported annualised AI services revenue of $2.3 billion, marking a 28% quarter-on-quarter increase in constant currency terms, driven by the accelerated deployment of AI solutions. In terms of fresh deals, the total contract value stood at $12 billion for Q4 and $40.7 billion for FY26.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.