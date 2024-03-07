Stock Market Today: S&P BSE IT Index is up 22-23% outperforming 17-18% gains by S&P BSE Sensex since October lows. As optimism prevails on bounce back in IT sector earnings, here are 4 key reason why CLSA has downgraded its ratings on TCS, HCL Tech to Sell and maintains Sell on Wipro, LTIMindtree

The S&P BSE Information Technology (IT) Index has rebounded well and is up 22-23% since October 2023 lows, outperforming S&P BSE Sensex that has gained 17-18%.

The concerns on global slowdown in the rising interest rate scenario have eased as focus has shifted to rate cuts now.

However CLSA sees more downside risk to its FY25 estimates and had downgraded its rating on Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies from Underperform to Sell, while has reiterated its SELL ratings on Wipro and LTIMindtree. CLSA believes that mid-single digit revenue growth guidance by HCL Tech and Infosys in April 2024 would be a negative catalyst for TCS, HCL and Wipro (all SELL rated)

Here are 4 key reasons for bearish outlook by CLSA 1. Top-down approach to IT services sector demand outlook reminiscent of 2019.

The IMF’s nominal GDP growth outlook for the US and UK in 2024 is similar to 2019.

ISG's (Information Services Group) ordering activity outlook for 2024 is also similar to 2019

Gartner forecasts for IT service spend in 2024 at 8.7% is better than in 2019 (4.8%).

2. Banking, retail and telecom 2024 vertical outlooks is not very different from 2023 as per CLSA

The Banking sector technology spend direction for 2024 still remains uncertain.

In retail, Walmart has given 2024 revenue growth guidance of 3-4% versus 6% in CY23.

In telecoms, overall capex intensity in CY24/25 is largely flat per Bloomberg consensus

3) 2024 guidance from global IT service companies does not exude confidence, said CLSA

Capgemini to Genpact all issued weak revenue growth guidance for CY24

Globant issued organic revenue growth guidance of 10% for CY24 versus 11% in 2023

Salesforce issued 8-9% revenue growth guidance for FY25 vs 11% in FY24

Snowflake, apparently a big beneficiary of data-lake creation for Gen AI models, issued weak growth guidance of 22% for FY25, a sharp drop from 38% growth in YE Jan 24

4). Earnings before tax estimates for FY25 excluding Infosys, Tech Mahindra are below consensus estimates

CLSA maintains its target price to earnings multiples for its 6 covered companies with TCS at 26 times. Infosys, HCL Tech , Tech Mahindra and Wipro. These are at a 5%, 15%, 20% and 30% discount to TCS respectively as per CLSA.

CLSA estimates are 2-11% below Bloomberg consensus FY25 earnings per share estimates.

CLSA thinks that the valuations for Nifty IT are stretched on multiple fronts - Historically, as well a versus Nifty, versus Nasdaq and relative to 10-year US and Indian government bond yields.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions



