Dividend Stocks: TCS, HCL Tech, Glenmark Life Sciences, others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list
The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Glenmark Life Sciences, among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, October 16.
