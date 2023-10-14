Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Glenmark Life Sciences, among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, October 16.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, October 17:

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹22.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 17.

Glenmark Life Sciences: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹22.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 17.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, October 19:

TCS: The IT major declared an interim dividend of ₹9. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 19.

Brand Concepts Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 19.

Semac Consultants Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 19.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, October 20:

Anand Rathi: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 20.

Angel One: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹12.7. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 20.

HCL Technologies: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹12. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 20.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 20.

KPI Green Energy Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.25. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 20.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:



-Gensol Engineering Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on October 17

-Kama Holdings Limited declared a bonus issue in the ratio 4:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on October 17

-Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on October 18.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

-Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd will undergo a stock spilt from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on October 18.

Typically, a stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

However, the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not fundamentally change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split. A reverse stock split is an opposite transaction, in which a company lowers, instead of increasing, the number of shares outstanding, raising the share price accordingly.

