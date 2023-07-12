TCS, HCL Tech Q1 results: How their share prices may react after quarterly earnings?6 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:12 PM IST
TCS reports strong Q1 earnings, surpassing estimates slightly, while HCL Tech struggles and misses expectations. TCS shows resilience and strong performance, with a solid order book, while HCL Tech faces challenges in the IT sector.
IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) may escape the wrath of bears on Thursday's trading session as it surprised streets by reporting solid Q1 earnings for FY24 despite some pressure in margins, although volatility will be seen in the stock price. The second largest firm in terms of market share even slightly surpassed estimates in June 2023 quarterly results. But this may not be the case for HCL Tech which has shown signs of struggle and missed street estimates across parameters. Both tech biggies' stock prices ended in the red on Wednesday's trading session as traders showed a cautious tone.
