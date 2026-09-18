TCS, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Route Mobile to Tech Mahindra: IT stocks dip up to 3% | Here's why

Stock market today: Despite the Indian stock market trading in the green in the early morning session on Friday, IT stocks remained in the bears' grip. Indian IT major, TCS share price today opened with a downside gap at ₹2,177.20 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday low of ₹2,115.40 apiece, logging over 3% intraday loss. Similarly, HCL Tech share price lost around 2%, Tata Elxsi shares corrected by more than 2%, Route Mobile shares fell around 2.50%, and Tech Mahindra share price declined by around 2%.

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Bank of Japan interest rate According to stock market experts, the Bank of Japan's interest rate hike is the primary reason IT stocks are diverging from the Indian stock market's mood. They said that Bank of Japan news on rate hike is expected to put pressure on the US Treasury yields and the US Dollar (USD). They said that Indian IT companies deal in US dollars because they export IT services to the US and other countries. In the wake of a decline in the US Dollar, IT companies are expected to earn US Dollars in India, which will be worth less against the Indian National Rupee (INR).

Pointing towards the Bank of Japan interest rate hike, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The IT stocks are under pressure today due to the Bank of Japan's rate hike. The Bank of Japan's rate-hike decision will put pressure on US bond yields and the US dollar. As the Indian IT companies earn in terms of US Dollars, their income is expected to go down, and this is a reason for a drag in the Indian IT stocks during Friday dealings.”

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Opportunity for bottom fishing? Looking at this dip in the Indian IT stocks as an opportunity for bottom fishing, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “The outlook for the Indian IT and tech segment is positive due to the AI-slowdown buzz. The recent dip in the Indian IT stocks can be short-lived as the Bank of Japan's interest rate hike decision will have a short-term impact on the US Treasury yields and the US Dollar, as investors are waiting for more rise in the Bank of Japan interest rates.”

Bank of Japan interest rate news The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to a 31-year high of 1.25% on Friday in a widely expected move to forestall the risk of inflation overshooting its 2% target.

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At a two-day policy meeting that ended on Friday, the board decided by a 7-2 vote to raise its policy rate from 1%. Board member Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato dissented from the decision.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).