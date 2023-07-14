Three major Indian IT firms , Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ), HCL Technologies , and Wipro , have revealed their financial results for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24). The results were a mixed bag, and their guidance suggests a cautious outlook amid some signs of positivity for the near future. This situation may make it slightly challenging for investors to determine their strategy regarding these stocks.

TCS Q1FY24 Results

TCS reported a 16.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit. But on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, TCS' consolidated net profit was down 2.8 per cent. The company's operating margin decreased from 24.5 per cent in Q4FY23 to 23.2 per cent in Q1FY24, a 130 basis point decline. It increased merely 0.1 per cent year over year.

“Basis how we have started the fiscal year, it (a double-digit growth) appears a tall order," TCS' chief operating officer N. Ganapathy Subramaniam said in a post-earnings press conference.

HCL Tech Q1FY24 Results

HCL Technologies reported a 7.65 per cent YoY rise in the April-June net profit at ₹3,534 crore. On a QoQ basis, the company's profit after tax (PAT) declined by 11.27 per cent.

HCL Tech retained its guidance of 6-8 per cent constant currency revenue growth for FY24, and operating margin or EBIT margin at 18-19 per cent. According to the FY24 guidance, the constant currency services revenue growth is expected to be between 6.5-8.5 per cent.

Wipro Q1FY24 Results

Wipro's consolidated net profit for Q1FY24 rose by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,870.1 crore. But sequentially it was down 6.65 per cent. Income from operations for the quarter stood at ₹22,831 crore, up 6 per cent YoY and down 1.5 per cent QoQ.

Wipro expects its revenue from our IT services business segment to be in the range of $2,722 million to $2,805 million. This means Wipro estimates its revenue could fall by 2 per cent or improve by 1 per cent in the September quarter in constant currency terms. Constant currency does not take into account exchange rate fluctuations.

TCS Share Price

Shares of TCS have gained over 12 per cent in the last one year. TCS hit their 52-week high of ₹3,575 on February 16, 2023. As of July 13 close, they are about 7 per cent down from their one-year peak.

HCL Tech Share Price

Shares of HCL Tech hit their 52-week high of ₹1,202.70 on July 5, 2023, and they are down 8 per cent from their one-year high. In the last one year, shares of HCL Tech have risen about 21 per cent.

Wipro Share Price

Shares of Wipro have fallen 3 per cent in the last one year, significantly underperforming the BSE IT index which has gained 9 per cent in the same period. Wipro shares hit their 52-week high of ₹444.65 on August 17, 2022; they are down over 11 per cent from their one-year high level.

Brokerage verdict on TCS after Q1FY24 results

Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a buy call on TCS stock with a target price of ₹3,790.

"Given its size, order book and exposure to long-duration orders and portfolio, TCS is well-positioned to withstand the weakening macro environment and ride on the anticipated industry growth. Owing to its steadfast market leadership position and best-in-class execution, the company has been able to maintain its industry-leading margin and demonstrate superior return ratios," said Motilal Oswal.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth Management also maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹4,000.

"Management talked about increasing near-term uncertainty, driven by weak global macros, leading to delayed decision-making – but the long-term demand environment remains strong. We make minor tweaks to our FY24E/25E EPS (-1.4 per cent/-1 per cent). We continue to value TCS at 27 times FY25E P/E leading to the target price of ₹4,000 (earlier ₹4,050)," said Nuvama.

Brokerage verdict on HCL Tech after Q1FY24 results

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal maintained a buy call on HCL Tech stock with a target price of ₹1,280.

"Higher exposure to the cloud, which comprises a larger share of non-discretionary spending, offers better resilience to its portfolio in the current context, with higher demand for cloud, network, security, and digital workplace services," Motilal Oswal said.

"Given its capabilities in the IMS and digital space, along with strategic partnerships and investments in the cloud, we expect HCL Tech to emerge stronger on the back of healthy demand for these services in the medium term. The stock is trading at nearly 16.5 times FY25E EPS, which offers a margin of safety," said Motilal Oswal.

Nuvama Wealth Management also maintained a buy call on HCL Tech with a target price of ₹1,300.

"HCL Tech management continues to see weak macro and an uncertain environment. We cut our FY24E/25E EPS estimates (-3.8 per cent/-2.6 per cent) on lower growth/margins assumptions. We continue to value HCL Tech at 20 times FY25E PE, yielding a target price of ₹1,300 (earlier ₹1,340). We retain ‘buy’ as valuation at 17 times FY25PE remains attractive," said Nuvama.

Brokerage verdict on Wipro after Q1FY24 results

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'neutral' view on Wipro with a target price of ₹380. The brokerage firm cut its FY24E/FY25E EPS by 3.5 per cent/4.9 per cent to factor in weaker FY24E growth due to a weak start in Q1FY24 and a higher share count.

"Given Wipro’s weak Q1FY24 earnings and muted Q2 guidance, we expect its FY24 organic growth to be one of the lowest among tier-1 IT Services peers, with a margin below the management’s medium-term guided range of 17-17.5 per cent," said Motilal Oswal.

"We maintain our neutral rating as we await: (1) further evidence of the execution of Wipro’s refreshed strategy, and (2) a successful turnaround from its struggles over the last decade before turning more constructive on the stock. Our target price of ₹380 implies 16 times FY25E EPS," said Motilal Oswal.

Nuvama has a 'hold' call on Wipro stock with a target price of ₹400.

"Management indicated weak macro and uncertain environment leading to the postponement of discretionary spends – resulting in reducing correlation between deal flow and revenue growth. We cut our FY24E/25E EPS estimates by -3.3 per cent/-3 per cent on lower growth. We continue to value Wipro at 16 times FY25E PE, yielding a target price of ₹400 (earlier ₹410)," said Nuvama.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

