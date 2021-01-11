TCS hits 12 trillion market cap on strong Q3 performance

MUMBAI: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Monday became the second Indian company to hit ₹12 trillion in market capitalisation after the information technology (IT) services major posted its strongest December quarter growth in nine years.

TCS on Friday reported a 7% year-on-year increase in net profit for the quarter ended 31 December at ₹8,701 crore. The company benefited from greater demand for its cloud services during the covid-19 pandemic, with revenue for the quarter rising 5.42% YoY to ₹42,015 crore.

At 10:30 am, shares of India’s largest IT services firm traded 1.1% higher at ₹3,156 on the BSE. Earlier today, the stock had touched a record high of ₹3,224 per share, rising as much as 3.3% and adding around ₹38,894 crore to the company’s market capitalisation to hit ₹12.09 trillion.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, led by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is the only company to have hit ₹12 trillion in market cap.

TCS has announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share for which the record date is 16 January and payment date is 3 February. The Mumbai-based company said revenue from banking and finance industries, its top revenue contributor, jumped 7.6% year-over-year to ₹16,655 crore during October-December.

So far this fiscal, the TCS stock has risen 72.8%, while the BSE IT index has gained 108.30%, which makes it the best performing index in India at current levels.

Following the rise in TCS shares, India’s top three technology companies together added nearly Rs30,870 crore to the their total market value. Infosys Ltd accumulated ₹18,891 crore, Wipro added ₹5,344 crore and HCL Technologies Ltd ₹6,635 crore.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal believe that IT services companies have entered a technology upcycle, led by cloud- and data-driven deals coming onto the market.

"...TCS has consistently maintained its market leadership and shown best-in-class execution as this gives the company continued room to increase its margins, along with demonstrating industry-leading return ratios and increase our EPS estimate for FY21/FY22/FY23E by 3%/4%/6% on account of a strong beat in 3Q with a target price implies 25 times FY23E EPS on our revised estimates," Motilal Oswal said. The brokerage has a neutral rating on the stock.

