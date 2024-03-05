TCS, Infosys are best placed, to tap into the SAP migration cycle- Jefferies
Stock Market Today: TCS and Infosys, as per Jefferies are best placed to tap into the SAP migration cycle, with 76-77% of their SAP revenues coming from implementation services. Wipro, Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree also derive ~69-71% of SAP revenues from implementation, with Wipro to benefit more.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , Infosys share prices have gained 18-20% from October lows. The overall investor sentiments have improved with expectations of the US interest rates likely to have peaked leading to easing concerns on global slowdown.
