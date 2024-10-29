Markets
Five companies showering shareholders with buybacks and bonus issues
Puja Tayal 8 min read 29 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- These companies have delivered generous returns through buybacks, bonus issues, dividends, and stock splits. Is the party over—or just getting started.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In a market buzzing with initial public offerings (IPOs) as startups chase equity capital, we decided to flip the narrative and focus on companies doing the opposite—reducing their equity capital. Using Screener, we compiled a list of stocks with shrinking equity and further narrowed it down to those rewarding shareholders through buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less