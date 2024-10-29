Five companies showering shareholders with buybacks and bonus issues

Over the past decade, the company’s sales have grown at a CAGR of 12%, with operating margins rising from 14% in FY14 to 25% in FY24. BEL has consistently rewarded shareholders by distributing profits through dividends and bonus issues. Key bonus issuances included 2015 (2:1), 2017 (1:10), and 2022 (2:1), increasing share capital from ₹80 crore in FY14 to ₹731 crore in FY24. A 1:10 stock split in 2017 further expanded its share count, but the company maintained regular dividend payouts. While it conducted buybacks in 2016 and 2018, bonus issues remain its primary vehicle for shareholder returns.