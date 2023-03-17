TCS, Infosys have highest exposure to US regional banks: JPMorgan1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:11 PM IST
- Regional banks in the United States account for 2-3% of their revenue, JP Morgan said in a note
Top Indian information technology firms Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have the highest exposure to regional banks in the United States that are gripped by a financial turmoil, analysts at J.P.Morgan said on Friday.
