TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech among 5 key stocks to declare interim dividend in April 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, HCL Technologies' Ltd are 5 stock that remain in focus as will declare interim dividend in April

Dates to consider dividends Tata Consultancy Services Ltd or TCS on Friday 28 March 2025 has intimated the exchanges about a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025 to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company and recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025

Infosys Ltd has informed BSE of its Board meeting scheduled on 17/04/2025. The board meeting will be considering and may recommend a final dividend, if any for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

HCL Technologies on 24 March 2025 had intimated the exchanges about a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on April 21 & 22, 2025 to consider amongst others, the audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 and for the Payment of Interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

HDFC Bank had announced about a meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for Saturday, April 19, 2025 to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2025 and for recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25 including fixation of record date for the same.

ICICI Bank on 21 March 2025 announced about a board meeting to be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.