Sensex scales 49,000 with a big rally. But why are analysts cautious?

“Another day with tremendous gains for the market. During the day, the market fell three times to 14400/48950 levels, but found huge support at those levels to scale higher. Technically, the market has left an exhaustion gap between today's lows and yesterday's highs. It is an indecisive candlestick pattern at the top of the current movement and traders should take some profit at current levels until the Nifty / Sensex crosses do not cross the 14520/49370 level. Support exists at 14440/49000 and 14380/48900. One should be careful when adding long positions at high level."