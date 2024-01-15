TCS, Infosys, other IT majors add $22 billion in market value in just two trading sessions: Report
Shares of Indian software giants rise by $22 billion in two trading sessions, driven by strong earnings and optimistic sentiment. Major Indian software companies experience a boost in market value due to better revenue growth and positive outlook for the industry.
With last quarter's higher-than-expected sales surprising investors and improving the outlook for the industry, shares of Indian software giants got off to a roaring start in the new year. The four major software companies have added roughly $22 billion in market value in just two trading sessions since Thursday, when the earnings season began, led by industry heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd, as per the Bloomberg report.
