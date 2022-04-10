Speaking on major triggers that will dictate stock market next week; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "A volatile week concluded on a positive note however mid-cap and small-cap stocks witnessed stellar gain and this trend is likely to continue this week. We will have a truncated week due to holidays on Thursday and Friday on the occasion of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday respectively. The earnings session will kick off with the results of major IT names TCS and Infosys, which are scheduled on the 11th and 13th of April respectively. Apart from earnings, global cues, crude oil prices, and FIIs' flow will play an important role in the direction of the market."