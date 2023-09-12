Why mutual funds may fuel IT, banking shares in current stock market?3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Stock market experts believe that mutual funds may park money in shares like TCS, Infosys, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI
Stock market today witnessed sharp sell off in mid-cap and smsll-cap stocks but frontline indices Nifty, Sensex and Bank Nifty are still trading around record highs. In such a situation when stock market is witnessing participatory rally for long, mutual fund managers find it difficult to find stocks that may yield in sync with majority of indices are stocks also soar to record high. In fact, they outperform indices generating alpha returns.
