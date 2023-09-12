Why mutual funds may fuel IT, banking shares in current stock market?

Stock market today witnessed sharp sell off in mid-cap and smsll-cap stocks but frontline indices Nifty , Sensex and Bank Nifty are still trading around record highs. In such a situation when stock market is witnessing participatory rally for long, mutual fund managers find it difficult to find stocks that may yield in sync with majority of indices are stocks also soar to record high. In fact, they outperform indices generating alpha returns.

According to stock market experts, today mutual fund houses are coming across same challenge and for them finding a stock available at doscounted price is little tricky. In such a situation, mutual funds are expected to move towards IT and private bank shares as they are still available at discounted prices and they have enough room to move upside in near term. However, they maintained that it would be large-cap stocks from the above mentioned segments that would be prefered by mutual fund managers.

Room for upside in IT and private bank shares

On why mutual funds may lift IT and banking stocks, Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President — Research at Mehta Equities said, "Mid-cap and flexi-cap funds allow fund managers to move money from small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap stock when there is volatility in the market. Fund managers move money from one segment to another on the basis of market trend. In current bull trend, frontline indices are still near record high despite sharp sell off in mid-cap and small-cap stocks. So, when finding a stock is diffucult for mutual fund managers, such sell off in mid-cap and small-cap stocks would force AMC managers to look for safer bets. So, they may look at IT and private bank stocks as they are available at discounted levels."

Finding enough room for IT and banking stocks, despite Indian stock market trading at record highs, Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research at SAMCO Securities said, "Nifty has enough room for further expansion especially given that we are entering an election year, the room for upside is wide open. However, one must note that the sectors which pushed the Nifty up till 20,000 may not be the same which will push it to 21500. Nifty may have hit an all-time high but not all the sectoral indices have followed it. Take Nifty IT for example. It is still trading more than 17 per cent below its all-time highs. If markets were to move significantly above current levels, then it cannot happen without a heavyweight sector like IT being left behind. Bank Nifty is also trading at a relatively cheap valuation. Thus, Banks and IT could be the sectors which may take the index higher from the current level."

Options for mutual funds in stock market today

Speaking on possible steps that mutual fund managers generally take when market is in bull trend due to participatory rally, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research & Investment Services said, “When stock market is in bull trend, mutual fund asset managers have these options, which they usually exercise — raising the exposure in stocks in which they are short of exposure limit, finding stocks available at discounted levels, shifting liquidity for short term or keep the money in hand instead of exercising either of the above three options, if they don't find any of them opportune."

Stocks to buy today

However, Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities maintained that AMC fund managers would look for large-cap stocks in IT and private bank segment citing, "After discontinuation of incremental CRR, private banks are expected to benefit by near 100 bps in tax regime. So, they are expected to improve on margins and CASA from this RBI's move. Thus, mutual funds may look at HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank shares to park their investors money to generate alpha return in next leg of rally." He advised medium to long term investors to look at Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India (SBI) shares if they are looking for PSU bank shares.

The Mehta Equities expert maintained that IT stocks are also are discounted levels and mutual fund managers may look at IT majors like TCS and Infosys shares for medium to long term assets.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.