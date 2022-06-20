TCS, Infosys shares trade near 52-week lows. Good levels to buy the IT stocks?2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 01:53 PM IST
- Both TCS and Infosys should be able to sustain margins going forward, believes Motilal Oswal
Listen to this article
Shares of top Indian IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have fallen sharply amid the current market volatility and the IT stocks are trading near their respective 52-week low levels. TCS shares are down about 18% in 2022 so far whereas that of Infosys have fallen more than 25% during the same period.