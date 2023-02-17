“Markets are reacting to selective economic data and the fact that most of the interest rate hikes have been priced into the markets. Fundamentally, the major players continue to close on major deals, build their pipeline and the attrition rate is trending downwards. Challenges like growth slowdown in their major markets are now visible and management is hinting at this. Even though we do not foresee a major outperformance in the IT space until later this year, most of the correction has taken place," said Sreeram Ramdas - Vice President at Green Portfolio.