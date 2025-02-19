Stock market today: Shares of IT companies declined in the early morning trade on Wednesday, February 19, following a weak set of earnings announcements by the French IT consulting firm Capgemini.
Capgemini reported a 2% decline in its annual constant currency sales, Reuters reported. The IT consulting firm pegged the 2025 sales outlook between a 2% decline and a 2% rise in constant currency terms, with an operating margin of 13.3% to 13.5%, which according to JP Morgan was "slightly less optimistic" than previously estimated.
Following this, Capgemini shares ended the session 10.22% lower.
Against this backdrop, the Nifty IT pack declined over 1% in intra-day trade to 40,785, with nine out of 10 index constituents in the red. However, the index recouped some losses and was trading 0.36% lower at 41,313.15 around 10.20 am, with LTIMindtree, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Tech Mahindra leading the losers' pack.
LTIMindtree shares dipped 2.8% to the day's low of ₹5,511 apiece on the NSE. Meanwhile, index heavyweights TCS and Infosys lost 2% and 1.7%, respectively.
Shares of HCL Technologies, L&T Technologies and Tech Mahindra were last trading 0.2% to 0.55% lower. On the other hand, Mphasis, Wipro, Coforge and Persistent Systems stocks gained up to 1.7% in trade today.
More to come…
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
