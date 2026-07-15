TCS, Infosys to Wipro: IBM's worst crash since 1968 rattles Indian IT stocks. Here's what spooked investors

IT stocks today: Shares of Indian information technology (IT) companies, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCLTech, Persistent Systems, Coforge and others, declined on Wednesday, July 15, after their US-listed peer IBM suffered its biggest single-day fall since at least 1968 following a disappointing preliminary quarterly update that missed Wall Street expectations.
The Nifty IT index fell around 2%, underperforming the broader market, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex gained around 0.5% each.
IBM reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings and flagged a slowdown in enterprise software spending, raising concerns over demand trends for Indian IT companies ahead of their quarterly earnings announcements.
IBM's US-listed shares plunged 25.21% to close at $217.07 on Tuesday, marking the company's sharpest single-day decline in decades after its preliminary Q2 2026 results fell short of analyst estimates.
Among the Nifty IT constituents, TCS was the biggest loser, declining around 2%. Infosys, Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree and Wipro fell more than 1% each, while Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, L&T Technology Services, HCLTech and Coforge also traded in the red during intraday trade.
IBM pre-announced second-quarter revenue of $17.2 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93, missing Wall Street estimates of $17.86 billion and $3.02, respectively. Separately, the company reported preliminary Q2 revenue of $17.2 billion, below consensus estimates of $17.9 billion, while adjusted EPS of $2.93 also missed expectations of $3.01.
During the quarter, software revenue increased 5% year-on-year, consulting revenue remained flat, while infrastructure revenue declined 7%.
IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna acknowledged the disappointing performance, saying the company "did not adapt and move quickly enough."
According to IBM, enterprise customers redirected technology budgets towards artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, including servers, storage and memory, instead of software spending. The company also pointed to delays in closing large enterprise deals amid changing AI dynamics.
Krishna attributed the earnings miss to weakness in the software and infrastructure businesses as customers shifted spending towards hardware such as memory chips. He also acknowledged that IBM failed to move "quickly enough," resulting in several deals not closing within the timelines the company had anticipated.
The sharp selloff erased nearly $70 billion from IBM's market capitalisation in a single trading session.
The weakness spilled over to other technology stocks. Infosys and Wipro American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) declined 4% and 3%, respectively, while shares of Accenture, Salesforce, Microsoft, Cognizant and Autodesk fell between 1.5% and 3%.
With IBM's disappointing earnings reviving concerns over enterprise technology spending, investors will closely watch the upcoming quarterly results of Indian IT companies for commentary on demand trends and client technology spending in the coming quarters.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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