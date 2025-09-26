TCS, Infosys to Wipro: IT stocks slump after Accenture results, Nifty IT dips 7.4% in six days amid H-1B visa fee hike

Sumit Pokharna, VP of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, said, “The $100,000 one-time fee affects only new petitions and not renewals or current visa holders. The full impact may be seen in FY28. Companies may offset the costs through greater use of offshore and nearshore locations. In our bear case, onsite talent competition could cause 10 per cent wage inflation, affecting margins by 100–200 bps and EPS by 7–14 percent in FY27E. In the base case, firms may replace expiring H-1Bs with subcontractors at 20–25 per cent higher wages.”