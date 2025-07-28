TCS layoff: Should TCS investors be concerned as company plans to hand pink slips to 12,000 employees? Explained

TCS layoff: A trend majorly seen in large global IT tech giants like Meta, Google and Microsoft, has spread to India too, as domestic IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced plans to hand pink slips to almost 2% of the workforce.

TCS layoff, expected to impact 12,261 employees, will largely target those belonging to middle and senior grades. In response to the news, not only just TCS share price tumble, but its ripple effects were seen on other IT companies as well. Wipro, HCL Technologies and Infosys too felt the impact, declining up to 2% — sending the Nifty IT pack down over 1%.

The IT stocks have been out of favour for some time now, given global macro uncertainty and geopolitical tensions are weighing on global tech demand and delaying client decision-making.

What's behind TCS layoffs? Analysts believe that TCS layoffs signal deep organisational changes driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and slow global demand rather than a short-term cost cut.

"TCS’ decision to layoff ~12,200 employees, which is ~2% of its global workforce during FY26 is reflation of both cost optimisation measures and deeper industry challenges. Shifting technology demands can be also a major reason for the layoff," said Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza.

While TCS has insisted that the layoffs are not primarily AI-driven job cuts or immediate cost-cutting, Sinha said it is an indication that there is significant pressure to stay competitive amid tighter client budgets, demand softness and rising price pressures requiring efficiency improvements.

"Growing requirement of automation and evolving client expectations are reshaping workforce structures, forcing companies like TCS to rebalance employee costs and skill sets to maintain margins and becoming "future-ready" through skill re-alignment," said Sinha.

During the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal, Indian IT companies have delivered single-digit revenue growth.

TCS' consolidated sales in the first quarter rose 1.3% to ₹63437 crore, missing analysts' average estimate of ₹64666 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG. TCS's revenue in four out of its six verticals fell compared to the same period last year, while banking and financial services' revenue grew 1% and tech services rose 1.8%, according to a Reuters report.

Its total order bookings stood at $9.4 billion during the quarter, versus $12.2 billion in the previous quarter and $8.3 billion in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, TCS MD and Chief Executive K Krithivasan recently said the company is experiencing a "demand contraction" due to the continued uncertainties on the macroeconomic and geopolitical fronts, and added that he does not see a double-digit revenue growth in FY26.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, is not as concerned about the TCS layoff and sees it as a strategic move and less of a red flag. With a workforce of over 6 lakh, TCS has already slowed hiring considerably in the last year, reflecting shifting demand patterns in its key markets.

"This move signals a broader shift in Indian IT — away from headcount-led growth toward efficiency and AI-led delivery models. Rather than signalling stress, this recalibration positions TCS to navigate a lower-growth environment while staying operationally agile," opined Dasani.

How will TCS lay off impact IT sector? Given that TCS is the trend setter for the industry, analysts believe that other IT companies could follow suit.

Dasani said that performance and profitability will now take precedence over headcount growth now.

"It challenges the long-standing perception that Indian IT offers unconditional job security, and it underscores that operating leverage, not just revenue growth, will define sectoral winners in this cycle. Other firms may follow suit, especially as pricing pressure and AI-led delivery transformation gather pace," he added.

Sinha also believes that the TCS layoff is expected to increase fears of job insecurity not only in TCS but also across other IT companies, highlighting long-term career stability in IT industry. It also reflects industry challenges like less tolerance for bench time, strict billable day requirements, and increased automation, he opined.

According to Vaqarjaved Khan, CFA, Sr. Fundamental Analyst, Angel One, the proactive restructuring of the company reflects their intent to remain competitive amid digital and AI-led change. However, any increase in attrition and impact on employee morale remains a key concern in the near term, he said.

Should you buy TCS shares now? According to Sinha, as far as investors are concerned, this challenging sector-wide environment will create pressure on the stock price of major IT companies, including TCS, for a shorter time horizon. However, in the longer term, the implicit growth opportunity of the company will determine prospects of the company.

Meanwhile, Khan does not see any specific concerns for investors in the near term, as margins were impacted in recent years on account of slack in execution. “This restructuring intends to increase execution and improve margins in the coming quarters. Cost savings from layoffs and improvement in utilisation can lead to improvement in EBIT margins from H2 FY26 onwards if global demand revives. If the restructuring increases the attrition rate within the company and utilisation does not increase then it can become a key risk going forward,” the analyst said.

