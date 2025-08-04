Mint Explainer | Why layoffs don't always boost stock returns

For decades, India's IT outsourcers have operated on a labour-intensive model, managing clients’ back-end processes and billing based on headcount. But as AI automates large portions of this low-end work, firms are being pushed towards leaner, more specialized service models. The challenge? No one yet knows what this post-AI business model will look like, or whether the traditional outsourcing model will survive at all. And while markets can absorb good news and bad, what they fear most is uncertainty.