TCS market cap hits ₹15 lakh crore as stock touches new all-time high
In today's trading session, TCS shares gained 4% to achieve a new peak of ₹4,135 apiece, surpassing their previous best of ₹4,043. Notably, the stock crossed the ₹4,000 mark after 12 months.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest IT firm, achieved a historic milestone in today's trading session by reaching a market capitalisation of ₹15 lakh crore, a first-time achievement for the company. The Tata Group is the second-most valuable Indian firm.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started