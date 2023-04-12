TCS misses street's estimates in Q4. How will the stock price react on Thursday?5 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:18 PM IST
- Investors have ample of key factors to react on TCS. The company posted mixed numbers in Q4, and majorly missed street's estimates. In Q4FY23, TCS posted 14.8% YoY and 5.03% QoQ growth, while revenue from operations surged by 16.94% YoY and 1.6% QoQ.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) posted healthy growth in Q4 of FY23, however, it broadly missed the street's expectations for the quarter. TCS stock will react to the fourth quarter earnings on Thursday. Among the positive factors for the stock would be the final dividend of FY23, an all-time high deal, and a continued downside trend in attrition rate. But the stock may come under pressure as TCS PAT growth is below estimates, could not sustain margins, and the BFSI segment seeing single-digit growth.
