Samco's analyst added, "The company has not managed to sustain its margins, though, for FY23, we see a steep decline of ~200 bps. Growth has been subdued for the quarter with the BFSI segment reporting single-digit growth and ending the year lower compared to the guidance. However, the order book of $10 Billion is at an all-time high, indicating optimism about growth in the IT sector. With the substantial decline in attrition rate, operational costs optimised and the order book remaining strong, it remains to see how FY24 paves out."