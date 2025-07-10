TCS Q1 Dividend: IT major declares ₹11/share interim dividend along with Q1 results. Check details

TCS Q1 Dividend: India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services, declared an interim dividend issue along with its first quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday, 10 July 2025. The IT firm will issue a dividend payment of ₹11 per share, with a face value of Re 1 apiece, according to an exchange filing.

Also Read | TCS Q1 Results: 5 key highlights from June quarter earnings

“We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the directors have declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company,” the company told the BSE in an exchange filing.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive an interim dividend of ₹11 per share for every stock they own of the IT company until the day before the record date for the dividend payment. The company also announced that it has fixed the record date for the dividend issue for Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

TCS will pay the interim dividend to its investors on Monday, 4 August 2025, the company informed the exchanges through its filing on Thursday.

“The interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, 4 August 2025, to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, which is the Record Date, fixed for the purpose,” said TCS in the filing.

TCS Q1 Results TCS Q1 results showed that the company witnessed a 6% rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹12,760 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹12,040 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The IT firm's consolidated revenue from operations also witnessed a 1.3% rise to ₹63,437 crore in the first quarter, compared to ₹62,613 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

In terms of constant currency (CC), TCS's revenue dropped 3.1%, while the operating margin for the quarter stood at 24.5% marking a 30 basis points (bps) gain on a sequential basis.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee