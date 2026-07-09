TCS Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: IT stock falls ahead of earnings; margins, demand outlook, AI strategy, dividend in focus

TCS Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software services exporter, will report its Q1 results today, 9 July 2026.
The board of directors of TCS is scheduled to meet today to approve and take on record the audited standalone interim financial results of the company and consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.
TCS Q1 results come at a critical time for the Indian IT sector, which is grappling with slowing discretionary spending, geopolitical uncertainty and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), forcing the industry to rethink its traditional outsourcing-led business model.
TCS is expected to report subdued earnings during the first quarter of FY27 as macroeconomic uncertainty, AI-led disruption and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on client spending.
The company’s revenue in Q1FY27 is expected to remain flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (CC) terms, while margins are estimated to decline sharply due to annual wage hikes.
ICICI Securities expects 0.3% QoQ CC revenue growth, translating into flat sequential revenue in US dollar terms. It estimates revenue at $7,617 million, flat on a QoQ basis. In rupee terms, revenue is expected to rise 2.2% QoQ to ₹72,267 crore, due to delays in converting total contract value (TCV) into revenue.
TCS’ management commentary on AI adoption, deal wins, hiring, margins and demand trends will be keenly eyed by market participants and is also likely to set the tone for the rest of the IT earnings season.
The board of TCS will also declare an interim dividend today. TCS dividend record date has been fixed as July 15, for the purpose of recognizing shareholders for the entitlement of the dividend.
TCS share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today.
Stay tuned to this segment for TCS Q1 results live updates today.
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, demand commentary is likely to remain soft in the first quarter of FY27 as macro, AI and geopolitical overhangs continue to impact discretionary spending and delay decision-making. The brokerage expects flat quarter-on-quarter constant currency (CC) revenue growth, while margins could decline sharply due to annual wage hikes.
ICICI Securities expects TCS to report 0.3% QoQ CC revenue growth, translating into flat sequential revenue in US dollar terms. It estimates revenue at $7,617 million, flat on a QoQ basis. In rupee terms, revenue is expected to rise 2.2% QoQ to ₹72,267 crore, due to delays in converting total contract value (TCV) into revenue.
TCS Q1 results come at a critical time for the Indian IT sector, which is grappling with slowing discretionary spending, geopolitical uncertainty and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), forcing the industry to rethink its traditional outsourcing-led business model. TCS Q1FY27 revenue is expected to remain flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (CC) terms, while margins are estimated to decline sharply due to annual wage hikes.
TCS is expected to report subdued earnings during the first quarter of FY27 as macroeconomic uncertainty, AI-led disruption and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on client spending.
TCS Q1 results come at a critical time for the Indian IT sector, which is grappling with slowing discretionary spending, geopolitical uncertainty and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), forcing the industry to rethink its traditional outsourcing-led business model.
The board of TCS will also declare an interim dividend today. TCS dividend record date has been fixed as July 15, for the purpose of recognizing shareholders for the entitlement of the dividend.
TCS Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software services exporter, will report its Q1 results today 9 July 2026. The board of directors of TCS is scheduled to meet today to approve and take on record the audited standalone interim financial results of the company and consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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