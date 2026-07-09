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TCS Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: IT stock falls ahead of earnings; margins, demand outlook, AI strategy, dividend in focus

TCS Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: TCS is expected to report subdued earnings during the first quarter of FY27 as macroeconomic uncertainty, AI-led disruption and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on client spending.

Ankit Gohel
Updated9 Jul 2026, 12:29:05 PM IST
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TCS Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: TCS dividend record date has been fixed as July 15.
TCS Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: TCS dividend record date has been fixed as July 15.(Photo: REUTERS)

TCS Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software services exporter, will report its Q1 results today, 9 July 2026.

The board of directors of TCS is scheduled to meet today to approve and take on record the audited standalone interim financial results of the company and consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

TCS Q1 results come at a critical time for the Indian IT sector, which is grappling with slowing discretionary spending, geopolitical uncertainty and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), forcing the industry to rethink its traditional outsourcing-led business model.

TCS Q1 Results Preview

TCS is expected to report subdued earnings during the first quarter of FY27 as macroeconomic uncertainty, AI-led disruption and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on client spending.

The company’s revenue in Q1FY27 is expected to remain flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (CC) terms, while margins are estimated to decline sharply due to annual wage hikes.

ICICI Securities expects 0.3% QoQ CC revenue growth, translating into flat sequential revenue in US dollar terms. It estimates revenue at $7,617 million, flat on a QoQ basis. In rupee terms, revenue is expected to rise 2.2% QoQ to 72,267 crore, due to delays in converting total contract value (TCV) into revenue.

TCS’ management commentary on AI adoption, deal wins, hiring, margins and demand trends will be keenly eyed by market participants and is also likely to set the tone for the rest of the IT earnings season.

TCS Dividend

The board of TCS will also declare an interim dividend today. TCS dividend record date has been fixed as July 15, for the purpose of recognizing shareholders for the entitlement of the dividend.

TCS share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for TCS Q1 results live updates today.

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9 Jul 2026, 12:29:05 PM IST

TCS Q1 Results LIVE: TCS demand commentary likely to remain soft: MOFSL

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, demand commentary is likely to remain soft in the first quarter of FY27 as macro, AI and geopolitical overhangs continue to impact discretionary spending and delay decision-making. The brokerage expects flat quarter-on-quarter constant currency (CC) revenue growth, while margins could decline sharply due to annual wage hikes.

9 Jul 2026, 12:16:39 PM IST

TCS Q1 Results LIVE: TCS Q1 revenue expected to rise 2.2% QoQ to ₹72,267 crore

ICICI Securities expects TCS to report 0.3% QoQ CC revenue growth, translating into flat sequential revenue in US dollar terms. It estimates revenue at $7,617 million, flat on a QoQ basis. In rupee terms, revenue is expected to rise 2.2% QoQ to 72,267 crore, due to delays in converting total contract value (TCV) into revenue.

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9 Jul 2026, 12:00:09 PM IST

TCS Q1 Results LIVE: Revenue expected to remain flat, margins to decline QoQ

TCS Q1 results come at a critical time for the Indian IT sector, which is grappling with slowing discretionary spending, geopolitical uncertainty and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), forcing the industry to rethink its traditional outsourcing-led business model. TCS Q1FY27 revenue is expected to remain flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (CC) terms, while margins are estimated to decline sharply due to annual wage hikes.

9 Jul 2026, 11:57:52 AM IST

TCS Q1 Results LIVE: Expect subdued earnings from TCS in Q1

TCS is expected to report subdued earnings during the first quarter of FY27 as macroeconomic uncertainty, AI-led disruption and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on client spending.

TCS Q1 results come at a critical time for the Indian IT sector, which is grappling with slowing discretionary spending, geopolitical uncertainty and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), forcing the industry to rethink its traditional outsourcing-led business model.

Advertisement
9 Jul 2026, 11:52:48 AM IST

TCS Q1 Results LIVE: TCS board to also declare dividend; record date fixed

The board of TCS will also declare an interim dividend today. TCS dividend record date has been fixed as July 15, for the purpose of recognizing shareholders for the entitlement of the dividend.

9 Jul 2026, 11:43:01 AM IST

TCS Q1 Results LIVE: TCS to announce Q1 results today

TCS Q1 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software services exporter, will report its Q1 results today 9 July 2026. The board of directors of TCS is scheduled to meet today to approve and take on record the audited standalone interim financial results of the company and consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

Tata Consultancy ServicesTCS
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