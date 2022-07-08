TCS Q1 results: IT major set to kick off earnings season. Shares fall

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is scheduled to announce its quarterly results for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The large-cap IT major is expected to kick off the earning season as TCS will be the first major company to announce its financial results after ushering into the Q1FY23. Ahead of the TCS results announcement, IT stock is trading weak as TCS share price has logged around one per cent correction in intraday trade on Friday session.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}