TCS Q1 Results: Net profit up 4.4% QoQ at ₹12,760 crore, revenue falls to ₹63,437 crore; ₹11 dividend declared

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12,760 crore for the first quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 4.38% from ₹12,224 crore in the previous quarter ended March 2025.

TCS consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY26 decreased 1.6% to ₹63,437 crore from ₹64,479 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue in dollar terms dropped 0.6% to $7,421 million from $7,465 million.

At the operational level, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) during the quarter ending June 2025 declined 0.6% to ₹15,514 crore from ₹15,601 crore during the quarter ending March 2025. EBIT margin saw an expansion of 30 basis points (bps) to 24.5% from 24.2%, QoQ.

“The continued global macro-economic and geo-political uncertainties caused a demand contraction. On the positive side, all the new services grew well. We saw robust deal closures during this quarter,” said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS>

The IT major's Total Contract Value (TCV) in Q1 stood at $9.4 billion, down from $12.2 billion in the previous quarter. The company reported net headcount addition of 6,071, YoY, while LTM attrition was at 13.8%.

“We continued our investments in long term sustainable growth this quarter. We stayed agile and adapted to the dynamic environment, delivering steady margins. Our industry leading profitability alongside robust cash conversion, positions us well to make strategic investments for the future,” said Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, TCS.

TCS Dividend The board of directors of TCS declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share of ₹1 each of the company.

The interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, August 4, 2025, to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, which is the Record Date, fixed for the purpose, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

Thus, TCS dividend record date is 16 July 2025, and TCS dividend payment date is 4 August 2025.

On Thursday, TCS share price ended 0.06% lower at ₹3,382.30 apiece on the BSE.